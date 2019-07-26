Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Position in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Has Trimmed by $803,088; Autonomy Capital LP Stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,236 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 114,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 149,717 shares traded or 52.43% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Investors holds 3.88 million shares. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 718,830 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.47% or 470,965 shares in its portfolio. Maryland owns 58,328 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 10,778 shares in its portfolio. Avenir holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha And Communication Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.28M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc invested in 1.37% or 419,762 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York accumulated 52,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peddock Capital Advsrs Llc holds 11,888 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 316,831 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

