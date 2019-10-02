Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Position in General Electric Co Com (GE) Has Boosted by $4.27 Million as Shares Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Maintains Holding in Carmax (KMX)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 15.74 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 1136.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 47,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 52,008 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 4,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 290,570 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,777 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc owns 31,781 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 182,186 are owned by Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust Co. Cambridge Invest Research invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 48,906 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability. Adirondack Research & Management holds 0.15% or 20,458 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc accumulated 0.02% or 23,844 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership reported 1.96M shares. Moreover, Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A has 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 122,831 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 23,550 shares. Principal Gru has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dsc LP holds 0.04% or 20,345 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 117,901 shares. 80,367 were accumulated by Wade G W &.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: RH, Dave & Buster’s, GameStop, GE, Costco & more – CNBC” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “It All Comes Down to Trust for General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Washingtonpost.com published: “Analysis | GE Rips Off the Band-Aid at Baker Hughes – Washington Post” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 12,722 shares to 148,365 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,148 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 27,290 shares to 46,131 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,187 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CarMax hiring 32 new Sacramento workers, growing inventory – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.