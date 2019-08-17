Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Apache Com (APA) Position by $321,028; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake Boosted by Fruth Investment Management

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 3,363 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 12,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 5.19 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.75 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of stock or 3,500 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,334 shares to 13,898 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Company reported 53,556 shares. Smith Moore & has 7,296 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 9,898 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 32,005 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 27,391 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. M&R Cap owns 2,225 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 315,183 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,604 shares. 353 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 18,487 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 72,101 are held by Heritage Management Corporation. Markston Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.