Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lifted Stake in American Tower (AMT) by $474,179; Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by $994,000 as Share Price Rose

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B CONV NOTES DUE 2025; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 25,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 29 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB) by 3,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,395 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Trust has 2.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 115,200 are owned by Cambridge Trust. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 15,424 are held by Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.85% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,823 shares. Coastline Tru Commerce accumulated 3,815 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Df Dent & Incorporated has 2.44% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 623,953 shares. Schmidt P J Inv holds 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 14,755 shares. 520,575 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,180 shares. Novare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,222 shares. Millennium stated it has 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 18,487 shares stake. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 5,509 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & Inc has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A.