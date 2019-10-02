Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lifted Its General Electric Co Com (GE) Position; Shorts at Vistra Energy (VST) Raised By 9.68%

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. VST’s SI was 15.85 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 14.45 million shares previously. With 4.75 million avg volume, 3 days are for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s short sellers to cover VST’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 77,324 shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has declined 3.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 26/04/2018 – Vistra doubles international expansion services business with acquisition of US-market leader Radius; 04/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Significantly Increases Merger Synergy Targets, Announces Post-Merger Financial Guidance, and Reports First Quart; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.71, QTRLY OPER. REV $765 MLN VS $1,357 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Vistra’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba3 From B1; Outlook Positive; 18/05/2018 – Vistra Energy Receives Spirit of Caring Award from United Way of Metropolitan Dallas; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA SEES ‘VERY STRONG’ POWER MARKET IN TEXAS FOR YEARS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC HGT.L – HG, MANAGER OF HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC (‘ COMPANY’), TODAY ANNOUNCES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Various Vistra Energy Corp’s Debts And Revises Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Vistra ‘B’ Rtg On Radius Acquisition; Otlk Stable

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased General Electric Co Com (GE) stake by 116.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 427,023 shares as General Electric Co Com (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 794,664 shares with $8.34 million value, up from 367,641 last quarter. General Electric Co Com now has $73.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 3.42M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant

More notable recent Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vistra Energy’s (NYSE:VST) 19% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TXU Energy Announces Energy Leadership Award Recipients – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vistra Energy CEO sees fundamentals improving after ‘one-time dynamics’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vistra Energy has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 18.01% above currents $26.27 stock price. Vistra Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VST in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of VST in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 6 by Credit Suisse.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company has market cap of $12.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. It has a 18.87 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Pimco Etf Tr Enhan Shrt Mat (MINT) stake by 4,391 shares to 20,895 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) stake by 1,925 shares and now owns 13,404 shares. Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 19.60% above currents $8.47 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 86,846 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J Co has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 57,257 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 117,901 shares. 63,946 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt. Mairs Power accumulated 101,701 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 236,329 shares. 1.03M are held by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 118,542 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd stated it has 62,608 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 7.58 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 606,140 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 5.75M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 142,664 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh owns 24,093 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Electric Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Culp hits one-year mark at GE: What’s happened, what’s ahead – Boston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Puts Could Pay Off Big – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.