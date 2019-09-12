Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increases Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); Shaw Communications (SJR) Position Held by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 133,127 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.59M, up from 130,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 390,123 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,547 shares to 1,354 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 12,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,365 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.