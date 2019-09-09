Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Position in Hess Com (HES) as Market Valuation Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, First Hawaiian Bank Has Upped by $1.48 Million Its Holding

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 136.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $294.41. About 6.48M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 54,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.09. About 2.34 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc has invested 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 14,350 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 0.37% or 8.33M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 49,217 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Trust invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Manufacturers Life Com The accumulated 336,548 shares. 73,381 were accumulated by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 17,269 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 5,012 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0.02% or 214,860 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA) by 25,008 shares to 10,992 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,023 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 122,447 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.64% or 104,016 shares. 63,208 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 292 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 314,382 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.08% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd stated it has 12,622 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,690 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Central Natl Bank Trust Co holds 12,317 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 8,503 shares to 5,252 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 25,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,261 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Could Fall to $200 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.