Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Position by $1.57 Million; Logan Capital Management Has Increased Holding in At&T Com (T) by $2.37 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,152 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 70,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 312,489 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 76,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.11M, up from 724,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 1.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct)

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA) by 25,008 shares to 10,992 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 7,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,005 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

