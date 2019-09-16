Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position By $311,916; Last Week WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Coverage

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 2,244 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 133,127 shares with $18.59 million value, up from 130,883 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $248.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $136.5 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.70% above currents $134.22 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by RBC Capital Markets. See WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $155 New Target: $136.5 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $136 New Target: $136.5 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Cap Management Inc owns 32,999 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Pentwater Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.75% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 18,186 are held by Morgan Stanley. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 3,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1.13% or 277,614 shares. Citigroup invested 0.11% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Yakira Capital Mngmt has 1.63% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 62,561 shares. Tig Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.8% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kbc Grp Nv has 31,208 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce owns 9,453 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 69,048 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 261,093 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 57,816 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co holds 0.19% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 15,236 shares. Prudential invested in 0.62% or 2.83M shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 126,823 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.15% or 46,153 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Llc invested in 1.92% or 88,843 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.72 million shares. Madison Hldg reported 115,151 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 1.01% or 43,782 shares. James Invest Rech Inc owns 140,623 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67's average target is 12.06% above currents $138.02 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with "Buy" on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Overweight". As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with "Outperform" rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. UBS maintained it with "Buy" rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with "Buy".

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,840 shares to 128,331 valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barclays Bk Plc Etn Sel Mlp (ATMP) stake by 16,737 shares and now owns 112,731 shares. Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

