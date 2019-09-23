Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased By $396,760 Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Holding; Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Victrex PLC (LON:VCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Victrex PLC has GBX 2600 highest and GBX 1990 lowest target. GBX 2179.17’s average target is 2.31% above currents GBX 2130 stock price. Victrex PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the shares of VCT in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt on Friday, July 5 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, June 11 with “Add”. Numis Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2350 target in Monday, May 13 report. See Victrex plc (LON:VCT) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1990.00 New Target: GBX 2020.00 Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2150.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2225.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Unchanged

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 7,630 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 160,957 shares with $8.51M value, up from 153,327 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $66.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 9.49M shares traded or 57.65% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

More recent Victrex plc (LON:VCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Victrex plc (LON:VCT)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Need To Know: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.65% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2130. About 60,077 shares traded. Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.84 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,835 shares to 362,148 valued at $48.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) stake by 3,317 shares and now owns 38,179 shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.19% above currents $54.81 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Friday, August 16 to “Buy” rating.