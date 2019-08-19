Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake By $1.46 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Mohawk Inds (Put) (MHK) Position By $8.68 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) (MHK) stake by 93.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 68,900 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 4,600 shares with $580,000 value, down from 73,500 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) now has $8.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 682,001 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 27,559 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 256,631 shares with $13.86 million value, down from 284,190 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $201.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 4.58 million shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 4.00 million shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.22% or 76,925 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Coldstream Capital Inc holds 76,365 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,865 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 4,151 shares. 11,984 are owned by Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Com stated it has 3.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rbf Capital Limited Liability stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 3.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 249,165 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 250 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.34% or 67,420 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 174,218 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Group holds 50,367 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,809 shares to 64,429 valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) stake by 11,631 shares and now owns 41,386 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5900 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.75M for 10.58 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 78 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,375 shares. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Kj Harrison Ptnrs has 0.15% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,425 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,726 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Everence Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 13,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Ltd Liability accumulated 4.59M shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Starr Intl holds 8,900 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 7,888 shares.

