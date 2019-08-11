Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Tjx Cos (TJX) Holding by $904,816; Share Price Rose; Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 48,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 50,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 153,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, up from 136,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings.

