Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Position By $601,822; Lands End (LE) Shorts Increased By 2.6%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 3,809 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 64,429 shares with $10.24M value, up from 60,620 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $117.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $163.91. About 99,128 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. LE’s SI was 2.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 191,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Lands End Inc (NASDAQ:LE)’s short sellers to cover LE’s short positions. The SI to Lands End Inc’s float is 16.07%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 281 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 01/05/2018 – Lands’ End and The Weather Channel Announce Mini Meteorologist Contest – Four Winners to Present Weather Forecast Live on Air; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 28/03/2018 – Lands’ End Announces Participation In The 4th Annual Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 1.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 20,957 shares stake. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 64,429 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 20,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.61% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 775,509 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 0.73% or 19,076 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 7,522 shares stake. Lpl Finance Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prns owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,554 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 25,423 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,602 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Town & Country Natl Bank & Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication accumulated 20,775 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 7,785 shares to 131,171 valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,722 shares and now owns 365,983 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $314.29 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Retail. It has a 42.22 P/E ratio. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.