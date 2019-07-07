Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered Its Holding in Merck & Co New Com (MRK) by $1.57 Million; Algert Global Has Cut Holding in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by $418,548

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 18,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, down from 179,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 8.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 32,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,904 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 75,857 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 17,168 shares to 31,668 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares were bought by Appel Dennis P. On Thursday, February 7 Wollenberg Scott D sold $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 35,334 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $18.12 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,258 shares to 16,427 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

