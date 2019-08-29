Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered By $1.46 Million Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Lindsay (LNN) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 27,559 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 256,631 shares with $13.86M value, down from 284,190 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $200.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Lindsay Corp (LNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 58 funds increased and started new holdings, while 57 sold and reduced stock positions in Lindsay Corp. The funds in our database reported: 9.36 million shares, down from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lindsay Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 47 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) stake by 19,928 shares to 72,916 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russel 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 11,677 shares and now owns 52,601 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.88% above currents $46.87 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.36 million for 71.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lindsay Launches New Zimmatic® Center Pivot Technology along with New FieldNET® Innovations – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Lindsay Corporation’s (NYSE:LNN) 4.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Royce Premier Fund 2nd Quarter Manager Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay (LNN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $957.97 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 169.77 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 49,425 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.)

