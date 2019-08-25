Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lifted Its Position in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $904,816; Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Holding by $9.24 Million; Stock Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 153,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, up from 136,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group (MDU) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 369,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 17,408 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 386,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.03 million shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Llc Tn stated it has 6,074 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 7,190 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.52 million shares. The Virginia-based Co Of Virginia Va has invested 0.94% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ycg Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 10,000 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 345,443 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.15% or 104,450 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,703 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 3,921 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Co holds 2.13% or 1.38 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 5.15M shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Adage Cap Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.94 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 18,283 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 107,853 shares to 367,641 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,814 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.