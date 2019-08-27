Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lifted Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $2.26 Million; Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $660,540 as Share Price Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 168.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 12,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,499 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 7,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.17. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.67. About 11.63M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,395 shares to 119,213 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,757 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap stated it has 22,086 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 229,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 264 shares. Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 331,969 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 9,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 863,307 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 4.71% stake. Wms Partners Ltd holds 0.17% or 3,836 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,205 shares. Middleton Com Ma has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sigma Planning Corporation has 8,717 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Art Advisors has 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 16,071 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Clark Management Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,455 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.