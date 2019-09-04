Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Holding By $409,360; Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Had 2 Bulls

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 952 shares as Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 12,097 shares with $5.21M value, up from 11,145 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co Com now has $48.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma has $9 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -26.79% below currents $11.61 stock price. Recro Pharma had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Roth Capital has “Neutral” rating and $7.5 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 25. See Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) latest ratings:

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $7.5 Downgrade

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Marketfield Asset Mngmt has invested 1.71% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.04 million shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.24% or 4,122 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,207 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advisor Lc invested in 2,151 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 552 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Bath Savings has 0.38% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,187 shares. Gofen Glossberg Il has 0.34% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.47% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rothschild Inv Il invested in 0.04% or 866 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 748 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.04% or 5,179 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 500 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.37% below currents $527.18 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $435 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $49000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 9,394 shares to 166,725 valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,722 shares and now owns 107,236 shares. Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 151,071 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 65,917 shares. 28,164 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 560 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 404,145 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 91,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 47,682 shares. Invesco Limited has 102,656 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,875 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 245,589 shares. 1,500 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co. 53,562 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Kennedy Capital Management reported 598,107 shares. Orbimed Lc owns 43,499 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. $360,000 worth of stock was bought by Ajdler Arnaud on Friday, May 17.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $260.38 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recro Pharma (REPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.