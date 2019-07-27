Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Its Position in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined; Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $14.81 Million as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 673,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,476 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 34,769 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 1.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB’S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 24,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 7,030 shares to 42,742 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,363 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

