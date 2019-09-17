Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Position; Netscout System (NTCT) Position Maintained by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $194.99. About 1.11M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Netscout System (NTCT) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 42,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 419,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, up from 376,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Netscout System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 269,855 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetScout Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTCT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,835 shares to 362,148 shares, valued at $48.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,468 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris I (NYSE:PM) by 7,986 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $108.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 51,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,311 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacati (NYSE:VAC).