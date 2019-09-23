Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Decreased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding; Merus N.V.HARES (MRUS) Shorts Lowered By 8.91%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 3,222 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 127,913 shares with $16.77M value, down from 131,135 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $188.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More important recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “As ESG Investing Expands, the Themeâ€™s Top Stocks Come Into Focus – 24/7 Wall St.”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 0.03% above currents $134.71 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 6 with “Underperform”. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merus has $25 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23.25’s average target is 16.25% above currents $20 stock price. Merus had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) rating on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 5.

More notable recent Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merus N.V. (MRUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Merus N.V.’s (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merus NV Common Shares (MRUS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.