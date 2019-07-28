Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Decreased Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stake by $531,916; Shares Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Has Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $13.77 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 2,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,757 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 17,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.53M, up from 145,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kimco Realty Issues Q2 Activity Update, Keeps Vending Assets – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REITs Queued for Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: ARE, VNO, SBAC & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 301,548 shares to 16,985 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 57,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 62 shares. Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 813 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.49% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jump Trading Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 822 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 51,254 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Barton Mgmt stated it has 48,516 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc reported 0% stake. Indiana-based Goelzer Investment has invested 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1.58M are owned by Cap Interest. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il accumulated 703 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 20,627 shares. 19,067 were reported by Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Moreover, Amer International Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 32,206 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 322 shares. 9,420 are owned by West Oak Llc. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Commerce has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Credit Agricole S A reported 29,350 shares. Becker Management invested in 0.29% or 32,101 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,620 shares. Tcw Gru has 443,699 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 863 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 1.63% or 57,425 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 0.99% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,462 shares. Coe Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.07% or 7,366 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 255,735 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 5,448 shares to 54,240 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.