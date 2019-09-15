Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Cut Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $333,540 as Stock Price Declined; Td Capital Management Has Lifted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 116,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, down from 123,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.25 million shares traded or 86.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 427,023 shares to 794,664 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Interm Corp (VCIT) by 8,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 6.45 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru Co reported 0.89% stake. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 235,300 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Trustco Retail Bank N Y invested 0.93% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 427,799 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc, New York-based fund reported 15,374 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,695 shares. Overbrook Management reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D E Shaw & Inc owns 1.65M shares. 738,044 are held by Tekla Management. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.