Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $106 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. J.P. Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $106 target. See PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) latest ratings:

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 12,046 shares as Synchrony Finl Com (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 152,674 shares with $4.87 million value, up from 140,628 last quarter. Synchrony Finl Com now has $23.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 217,481 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Announces $15 Million Investment in Singapore Aerospace Application Support Center – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG acquires Connecticut-based materials manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 94,494 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,587 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 13,288 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 203,025 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 6,319 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 35,005 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 82,013 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 169,739 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 140,861 shares. Cleararc has 5,737 shares. Parsec Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,658 shares. Provident accumulated 3,984 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whitnell holds 0% or 101 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability owns 38,656 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,866 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs reported 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $28.80 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.8 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) stake by 8,760 shares to 18,530 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) stake by 6,559 shares and now owns 4,523 shares. Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Finl has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 8.48% above currents $35.03 stock price. Synchrony Finl had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14.