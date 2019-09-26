Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Holding in General Electric Co Com (GE) by $4.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Valuation Rose, Holder Vident Investment Advisory Decreased Position

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 7.24M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 16,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 2,691 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 19,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $160.68. About 33,879 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 0.08% or 670,145 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tocqueville Asset LP has 1.44M shares. First Washington Corporation reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.08% or 32,063 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New York-based J Goldman Commerce LP has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rech & Mngmt Communications has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Delaware-based Brandywine has invested 0.54% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank invested in 123,019 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.54% or 365.57M shares in its portfolio. Finemark State Bank Trust holds 0.02% or 27,912 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 755,931 were accumulated by Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated. Causeway Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.8% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,840 shares to 128,331 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) by 1,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,404 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 14,362 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 0.06% or 5,920 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 93,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 143,697 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 158,601 shares. Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3,344 shares. Ent Financial Svcs reported 225 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 53,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 961,839 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp reported 5.96M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 11,743 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 50,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 404,222 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 5,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).