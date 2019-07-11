Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Position in Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) by $862,400 as Valuation Rose; Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Price Rose While Lazard Asset Management Lowered Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 34,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,378 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 289,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 2.71M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,777 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, down from 183,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 5.58M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.27 million for 23.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International Announces Renewable Energy Partnership in the US with Enel Green Power North America – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Inter Parfums, Mondelez International and Medifast – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez’ Expansion Plans on Track as Buyout Spree Continues – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Limited Company invested in 4,093 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 856,971 shares. Assets Mgmt Limited invested in 61,010 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.11% or 27,841 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 50,144 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 10,787 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,730 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 2.95M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3,600 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Management Group has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peddock Capital Advisors Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 0.03% or 11,843 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 13,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,107 were reported by Counselors Inc.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 17,916 shares to 94,435 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.87 million were accumulated by Northern. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 4,160 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 945,700 shares. Corporation holds 612 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 9,293 shares. 144,851 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank And Tru holds 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 415 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 5,197 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,197 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com has 32,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 13,146 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 907,044 shares. 5,418 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstron World (NYSE:AWI) by 1.05 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $460.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmace (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Sou (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $279.20 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.