Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Its Stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) as Stock Price Rose; Delphi Management Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 6,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Winners as U.S.-China Agree to Resume Trade Talks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Inc Tn stated it has 294,747 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett And Co Inc reported 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Homrich Berg holds 76,925 shares. Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Fin Security Inc has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,912 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 84,323 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 450,258 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.20M shares. Dt Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,785 shares. Parsec Management holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 724,522 shares. First Republic Inv reported 3.48M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 120,000 are held by West Family Invests. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Inc has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goelzer Investment stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 19,086 shares to 55,463 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,629 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 17,893 shares to 88,152 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl Com (NYSE:SYF) by 12,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).