Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Cut Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position By $531,916; KEYERA CANADA (KEYUF) Shorts Lowered By 7.77%

KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had a decrease of 7.77% in short interest. KEYUF’s SI was 2.70M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.77% from 2.92 million shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1926 days are for KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)’s short sellers to cover KEYUF’s short positions. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 12.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 2,198 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 15,757 shares with $3.82M value, down from 17,955 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $123.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 23.12 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, March 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $250 target.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) stake by 5,376 shares to 5,398 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) stake by 10,933 shares and now owns 172,497 shares. Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.