Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Continues to Hold Position in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW); Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position Has Upped by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 952 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 12,097 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 11,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 420,383 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 292,629 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 15,523 shares to 175,239 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 11,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,398 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp Com (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc owns 2,217 shares. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Legacy Cap Partners Inc accumulated 710 shares or 0.14% of the stock. City Communication holds 175 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wills Fincl Group has 0.99% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,390 shares. Thomas White International Limited reported 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 20,000 shares. The California-based Chartist Inc Ca has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.82% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,697 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Mgmt. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 800 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.1% or 71,249 shares. 1,083 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Co.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,320 shares to 10,230 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,877 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment reported 0.09% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 276,929 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Twin Capital Management holds 0.18% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 38,050 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Griffin Asset has invested 0.25% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 57,647 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,497 shares. 793 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Arcadia Invest Mi reported 150 shares. 240,083 were accumulated by Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj. Cornerstone holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio.