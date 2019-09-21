Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Boosted Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake; Cullinan Associates Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 1,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 174,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.48M, up from 172,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42 million shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 7,470 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

