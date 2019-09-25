Whittier Trust Co Maintains Position in Anthem Com (ANTM); Hm Capital Management Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Lifted by $1.33 Million

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $267.76. About 443,925 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 1,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, up from 71,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82 million shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Healthcare Ltd reported 1.38% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 76,622 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hm Lc reported 18,785 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 2,252 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 1,672 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Clearbridge Lc stated it has 137,745 shares. 21 are held by Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 10 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Td Asset Management Inc holds 116,453 shares. 2,882 are owned by Wright Investors Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 303,995 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.09% or 77,435 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare Donates $10000 to Support the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Presents At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 10,392 shares to 378,020 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,871 shares, and cut its stake in Etf S&P 500 Growth (IVW).