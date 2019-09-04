Whittier Trust Co Lowered Its Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stake; Par Capital Management Has Upped Quinstreet (QNST) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc increased Quinstreet Inc (QNST) stake by 59.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 657,468 shares as Quinstreet Inc (QNST)’s stock rose 14.96%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $23.67M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Quinstreet Inc now has $560.76M valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 405,447 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info

Whittier Trust Co decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co analyzed 11,532 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI)'s stock declined 1.52%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 15,815 shares with $1.40M value, down from 27,347 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V Com now has $27.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.17. About 1.90 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 3.62M shares to 2.19 million valued at $60.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stars Group Inc stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 554,100 shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co increased Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) stake by 4,242 shares to 49,407 valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) stake by 161,414 shares and now owns 906,538 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 11.93% above currents $99.17 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 29. Mizuho maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.