Whittier Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Oracle Com (ORCL) as Share Price Rose; M&T Bank (MTB) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in M&T Bank Corp (MTB) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 58,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, down from 62,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 197,842 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 10,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 166,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 9.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares to 356,829 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 EPS, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.54 million for 10.89 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,881 shares to 73,091 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).

