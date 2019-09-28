Whittier Trust Co Lowered By $525,546 Its Essex Ppty Tr Com (ESS) Stake; Two Harbors Investment (TWO) SI Increased By 26.5%

Whittier Trust Co decreased Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS) stake by 47.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 1,806 shares as Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 1,982 shares with $578,000 value, down from 3,788 last quarter. Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com now has $21.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $326.35. About 199,323 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) had an increase of 26.5% in short interest. TWO’s SI was 9.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.5% from 7.62M shares previously. With 2.97M avg volume, 3 days are for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s short sellers to cover TWO’s short positions. The SI to Two Harbors Investment Corp’s float is 3.92%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 1.63 million shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Net $334.8M; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Agrees to Buy CYS Investments for About $1.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 13/03/2018 The leaked draft report allegedly said that $2 million worth of sales proceeds have moved from both companies’ bank account in North Korea to Singapore; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q CORE EPS 46C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to one class of notes to be issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $97.5M, EST. $99.2M; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL

Among 3 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $322.25’s average target is -1.26% below currents $326.35 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 8 analyst reports since June 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 3,393 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,032 shares. City reported 353 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 331,552 shares in its portfolio. Anson Funds Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc has 260 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.02% or 1,698 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% or 720 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Westpac Bk Corp holds 89,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,698 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 880 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.35 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 30,750 shares or 51.82% less from 63,826 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,900 are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investments has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 8.28% above currents $13.16 stock price. Two Harbors Investments had 3 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Maxim Group maintained Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,476 activity. 5,600 shares were bought by Hammond Karen, worth $74,476.

