Whittier Trust Co Lifted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake By $1.16 Million; Last Week ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the shares of ANIP in report on Thursday, February 28 with "Buy" rating.

Whittier Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 9,913 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 700,808 shares with $82.65 million value, up from 690,895 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $980.20 million. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 70.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

The stock increased 1.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 280,734 shares traded or 88.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of stock.