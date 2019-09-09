Whittier Trust Co Lifted Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $735,330 as Market Valuation Declined; As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Share Price Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Its Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 242,850 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 135,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, up from 133,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,882 shares to 14,431 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 44,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,895 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Communication invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Group Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 7,897 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Capital Public Limited Company invested in 0.71% or 65,497 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.23% or 11,695 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrow Financial Corporation accumulated 4,490 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 10,447 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 30,528 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.90 million shares. North Star Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 7,947 shares. Community Fincl Group Ltd Liability invested in 2.79% or 21,477 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.57% or 13,088 shares. 1,314 were accumulated by Exchange Cap. Blackrock reported 33.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,556 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 23,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 701,512 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 62,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corp invested in 0% or 5,505 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.02% or 6,828 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 71,527 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Kennedy Incorporated holds 0.46% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 651,480 shares. Optimum Inv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).