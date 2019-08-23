Whittier Trust Co Lifted Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish BP p.l.c. (BP)

Whittier Trust Co increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 1,930 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 135,087 shares with $51.52M value, up from 133,157 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $199.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20's average target is 40.20% above currents $36.52 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Raymond James has "Buy" rating and $52 target. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to "Buy".

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $121.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64's average target is 20.94% above currents $354.41 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

