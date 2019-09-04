Whittier Trust Co Lifted Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Position by $803,230; Lafayette Investments Decreased Its Markel Com (MKL) Holding by $1.02 Million; Share Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 135,864 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 127,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 419,900 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.96. About 15,653 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $109.47 million for 36.36 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.

