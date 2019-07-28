Whittier Trust Co Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Stake By $644,784; Last Week 58.com Inc. (WUBA) Analysts

Whittier Trust Co increased Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 4,242 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 49,407 shares with $7.52M value, up from 45,165 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co Com now has $22.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 433,801 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 29.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 35,268 shares to 209,272 valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) stake by 34,226 shares and now owns 151,121 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by TD Securities. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating.

