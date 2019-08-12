Whittier Trust Co Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Lowered Apple Com (AAPL) Position By $373,086

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 9.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,974 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 18,984 shares with $3.61 million value, down from 20,958 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $909.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 6.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content

Whittier Trust Co increased Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 4,242 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 49,407 shares with $7.52 million value, up from 45,165 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co Com now has $21.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.72. About 308,318 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO

Whittier Trust Co decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,301 shares to 199,318 valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX) stake by 33,767 shares and now owns 512 shares. Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) was reduced too.

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Stephens downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. TD Securities downgraded the shares of PXD in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Mizuho downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $158 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $200 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Invest Limited Liability Co owns 22,148 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,165 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 124,179 shares. Natl Pension holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 184,620 shares. 286 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hodges reported 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 11,155 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 184,265 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. S&Co Inc holds 124,818 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 0.23% stake. Calamos Wealth Management Lc holds 28,292 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 218,227 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Not Buying Apple Stock Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Retail Bank holds 2.57% or 187,449 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 29,528 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.22 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Company has 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,679 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 499,861 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 93,107 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 4.16% or 89,179 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corporation has 8.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.17M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company reported 27,792 shares. Bristol John W And Inc owns 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 416,259 shares. Albion Fincl Ut reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Advsrs invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 2,600 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Nexus Invest Management owns 3.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 138,849 shares. Moreover, Sprucegrove Management Limited has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,100 shares.