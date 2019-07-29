Whittier Trust Co Increased Its C H Robinson Worldwide Com New (CHRW) Stake by $378,400 as Market Value Declined; Kingfisher Capital Maintains Position in Dominion Resources (D)

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New (CHRW) by 7333.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 699,289 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 1.63M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. $125,487 worth of stock was sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of stock. 1,202 shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. $214,974 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.