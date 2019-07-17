Whittier Trust Co Increased By $1.16 Million Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding; Everest RE Group LTD. (RE) Sellers Increased By 22.46% Their Shorts

Everest RE Group LTD. (NYSE:RE) had an increase of 22.46% in short interest. RE’s SI was 1.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.46% from 897,400 shares previously. With 312,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Everest RE Group LTD. (NYSE:RE)’s short sellers to cover RE’s short positions. The SI to Everest RE Group LTD.’s float is 3.62%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $255.27. About 281,897 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M

Whittier Trust Co increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 9,913 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 700,808 shares with $82.65M value, up from 690,895 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Among 3 analysts covering Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re Group had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company has market cap of $10.40 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 43.08 P/E ratio. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance.

