Whittier Trust Co Holding in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Mts Sys (MTSC) Stock Rose While Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Position by $1.03 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 17,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 142,446 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, down from 160,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 3,541 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 29,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.5. About 259,863 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 144,003 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 525,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 195,628 were accumulated by Select Equity Gp L P. Dean Invest Associate Ltd accumulated 0.7% or 83,531 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 37,594 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 139,528 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com invested in 4,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,827 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 0.03% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 25,137 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% or 25,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advsrs holds 8,544 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 23,263 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,512 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guardian Life Communications Of America has 818 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 157,003 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Compton Management Ri has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc reported 92,496 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 157,759 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 1,156 shares.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,935 shares to 11,880 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,871 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).