Whittier Trust Co Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Has Decreased by $381,695 as Share Price Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Position Has Increased by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.17M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401.81 million, up from 8.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6.43M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 3,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.7. About 2.97 million shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 12,972 shares to 217,680 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Short Term Treas (VGSH) by 12,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aqr Management Llc reported 0.25% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 25,000 shares. National Pension Serv owns 0.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.25 million shares. Cleararc Capital owns 12,288 shares. Lindsell Train invested in 6.82% or 10.17 million shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated holds 48,963 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdings Limited Com invested in 0.31% or 144,410 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 158,390 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 301,894 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 51,976 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shelton Capital, a California-based fund reported 186,342 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 117,980 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

