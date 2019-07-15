Whittier Trust Co Holding in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Decreased by $363,558; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose While Chilton Capital Management Upped by $583,477 Its Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 4.00M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,318 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 201,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 101,989 shares to 434,526 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 110,425 shares to 11,123 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,802 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).