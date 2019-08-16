Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stake By $6.25 Million; Brown Capital Management Has Cut Masimo (MASI) Stake

Whittier Trust Co increased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) stake by 44.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 71,005 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 230,256 shares with $20.35M value, up from 159,251 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc Com now has $131.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 35.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 38,347 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 68,344 shares with $9.45M value, down from 106,691 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $149.31. About 219,013 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Street holds 0.41% or 58.00M shares in its portfolio. Peoples Services Corp invested in 9,448 shares. Bessemer holds 0.02% or 53,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 3.44M shares. Bp Plc owns 164,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability owns 27,882 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Co has invested 0.91% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Suntrust Banks has 0.5% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.08 million shares. Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 213,024 shares. Agf Investments owns 1.43 million shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,464 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.75% or 403,737 shares. 3,902 are held by Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 19,428 shares to 24,775 valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) stake by 13,800 shares and now owns 40,295 shares. Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 14.10% above currents $84.49 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 247,551 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.01% or 517 shares. Whittier stated it has 6,279 shares. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Axa holds 0.03% or 57,436 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 3,750 shares. Stifel Corporation has 14,101 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 68,344 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 15,085 shares. 21 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Stevens Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 8,198 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 60,486 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 272,890 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares.