Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding; Broadcom (AVGO) Shorts Down By 5.65%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) had a decrease of 5.65% in short interest. AVGO’s SI was 6.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.65% from 6.85 million shares previously. With 2.15 million avg volume, 3 days are for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s short sellers to cover AVGO’s short positions. The SI to Broadcom Inc’s float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $274.88. About 1.14M shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom’s proposed Qualcomm buyout, citing national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – US investment panel says Broadcom violated national security order; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – BROADCOM-SINGAPORE HAS MADE AN APPLICATION TO SINGAPORE COURT TO APPROVE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom 1Q Operating Income Was $943 Million; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – BROADCOM AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2Q FY 2018 & PROVIDES PRELIMINARY

Whittier Trust Co increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 3,101 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 277,487 shares with $30.81 million value, up from 274,386 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $254.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $225,500.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Diamonds Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) stake by 3,812 shares to 27,960 valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Industrial Idx (XLI) stake by 27,261 shares and now owns 29,612 shares. Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 818,803 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd reported 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goelzer Management has 27,010 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne reported 4.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1.81 million shares. Baupost Ltd Co Ma owns 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 399,151 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 6,606 shares. Whitnell owns 35,120 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com reported 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alethea Capital Limited Liability Co reported 3,301 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 3,412 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,058 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Griffin Asset stated it has 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Investment Counsel reported 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom had 46 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $275 target. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc World Markets reported 96,013 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 766 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 183 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.07% or 1,007 shares in its portfolio.