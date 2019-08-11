Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position as Market Value Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Holding in Synnex (SNX) by $663,765

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 40,295 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 54,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 57,675 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 50,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 210,061 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,793 shares to 180,941 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,334 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Llc reported 953,135 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 22,060 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 140,063 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,710 shares. 93,771 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 19,713 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability reported 701 shares. Profund Limited Co has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Millennium Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,723 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Ltd has 0.03% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Putnam Investments Limited Company holds 0.01% or 49,194 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 1.29M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 14,804 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 10,507 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.09% or 7.66 million shares in its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,101 shares to 277,487 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com by 8,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP).