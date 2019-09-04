Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Position by $2.68 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holding in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 32,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 121,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 457,193 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 38,529 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 14,403 shares to 29,814 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).