Whittier Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holding; Shorts at 1PM INDUSTRIES (OPMZ) Lowered By 76.93%

1PM INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:OPMZ) had a decrease of 76.93% in short interest. OPMZ’s SI was 180,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 76.93% from 781,500 shares previously. With 1.32M avg volume, 0 days are for 1PM INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:OPMZ)’s short sellers to cover OPMZ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1PM Industries, Inc. provides consulting services to companies in various industries transform from a private firm to a public company. The company has market cap of $262,925.

Whittier Trust Co increased Ishares Non (ACWX) stake by 21,663 shares to 219,098 valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) stake by 101,989 shares and now owns 434,526 shares. Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 4.97% above currents $85.9 stock price. Abbott Labs had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16. Raymond James maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

